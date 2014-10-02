Sales accelerate at UK's Domino's Pizza

LONDON Oct 2 Britain's biggest pizza delivery
firm Domino's Pizza said sales had accelerated into its
third quarter, benefiting from an improving economy and
increasing appetite for its meal deal promotions.
The group, which has most of its near-900 stores in the UK
but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said UK
underlying sales for the 13 weeks to Sept. 28 rose 12.9 percent,
its fourth consecutive quarter of double digit sales growth.
UK sales for the year to date were up 11.8 percent.
"We are delighted with the like-for-like performance in our
core UK business," Domino's chief executive David Wild said. "We
face more challenging comparatives for the final quarter, but we
remain confident of a satisfactory outcome for the year."
The firm has also been boosted by demand for its mobile app
and revamped website, which customers are increasingly using to
order their pizza, sides and drink bundles. Almost 71 percent of
delivered sales were placed online in its third quarter, up from
62.4 percent a year ago.
Domino's also posted sales growth at its smaller Irish and
Swiss arms but said progress in Germany, where its
much-anticipated expansion plans have been hit by restructuring
costs and weak trading, remained slow, with sales down 9.9
percent.
Domino's has slowed German expansion while it gets to grips
with store formats, menus, overheads and growing sales at
self-managed outlets - a move it hopes will allow it to more
easily establish the expansive franchisee model key to its UK
success.
The group said it was on target to open 40-50 UK stores by
the end of 2014.
Shares in the firm, which posted a 10 percent rise in first
half profit in July, closed at 569.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the business at around 945 million pounds.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)