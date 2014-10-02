Sales accelerate at UK's Domino's Pizza

LONDON Oct 2 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza said sales had accelerated into its third quarter, benefiting from an improving economy and increasing appetite for its meal deal promotions.

The group, which has most of its near-900 stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said UK underlying sales for the 13 weeks to Sept. 28 rose 12.9 percent, its fourth consecutive quarter of double digit sales growth.

UK sales for the year to date were up 11.8 percent.

"We are delighted with the like-for-like performance in our core UK business," Domino's chief executive David Wild said. "We face more challenging comparatives for the final quarter, but we remain confident of a satisfactory outcome for the year."

The firm has also been boosted by demand for its mobile app and revamped website, which customers are increasingly using to order their pizza, sides and drink bundles. Almost 71 percent of delivered sales were placed online in its third quarter, up from 62.4 percent a year ago.

Domino's also posted sales growth at its smaller Irish and Swiss arms but said progress in Germany, where its much-anticipated expansion plans have been hit by restructuring costs and weak trading, remained slow, with sales down 9.9 percent.

Domino's has slowed German expansion while it gets to grips with store formats, menus, overheads and growing sales at self-managed outlets - a move it hopes will allow it to more easily establish the expansive franchisee model key to its UK success.

The group said it was on target to open 40-50 UK stores by the end of 2014.

Shares in the firm, which posted a 10 percent rise in first half profit in July, closed at 569.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 945 million pounds. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)