Domino's Pizza profit tops estimates on increased sales

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
* Third-quarter EPS $0.43 versus Street view $0.41
* Revenue up 0.5 percent to $378.1 milion
Oct 16 Domino's Pizza Inc, the second-largest U.S. pizza chain, on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's expectations as same-store sales increased in the United States and abroad.
Net income grew to $26 million, or 44 cents per share, for the company's fiscal third-quarter, ended Sept. 9. Domino's posted a profit of $22.1 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier when the company had 5.4 percent more shares outstanding.
Excluding items related to writing off deferred financing fees and interest expense, the company earned 43 cents per share in the latest quarter. That was 2 cents better than analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $378.1 million from $376.3 million.
Sales at stores open at least one year were up 3.3 percent in the United States and up 5 percent internationally.
Domino's competes with Yum Brands Inc's Pizza Hut chain and Papa John's International Inc.
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.