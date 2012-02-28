UPDATE 2-Domino's 4th-qtr profit beats, shares rise

* Q4 EPS $0.52 vs. Street view $0.49
* Q4 rev up 4.5 percent to $501.7 mln
* Shares up about 5 pct in pre-mkt trade
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Domino's Pizza Inc
delivered quarterly profit that beat Wall Street's
estimates for the fourth time in a row, as strong demand for its
stuffed cheesy bread and new "artisan" pizzas helped boost U.S.
sales.
Domino's Pizza shares, which have gained more than 10
percent since the company reported third-quarter results in
October, were up 5 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday. They
had closed at $33.54 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company changed its U.S. pizza recipe in December 2009
to make it more flavorful, a move that increased pizza sales.
Domino's new line of artisan pizzas include spinach and
feta, Tuscan salami and roasted veggie and Italian sausage and
pepper trio.
Fourth-quarter sales at Domino's restaurants open at least a
year rose 6.8 percent in the United States and increased 4.7
percent internationally.
Separately, the company said some of its units intend to
refinance their outstanding securitization debt, by replacing
their old facility with a new one.
The pizza delivery chain reported fourth-quarter net income
of $30.9 million, or 52 cents per share, up from $24.2 million,
or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of 49 cents
per share for the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company, which competes with
Papa John's International Inc and Yum Brands Inc's
Pizza Hut chain, said total revenue rose 4.5 percent to
$501.7 million.
Last week, smaller rival Papa John's also beat
Wall Street earnings expectations, but posted quarterly sales
below analysts' estimates.
Fast-food chain Yum Brands said sales at its Pizza Hut
restaurants rose 6 percent during the fourth quarter when it
reported results earlier in February.