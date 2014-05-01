Domino's Pizza profit in line despite stormy U.S. winter

May 1 Domino's Pizza Inc on Thursday
reported quarterly profit that matched Wall Street's view as its
U.S. business held up despite severe winter storms that forced
diners to cut back on visits to many restaurant chains.
The second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store count reported
first-quarter net income of $40.5 million, or 71 cents per
share, up from $34.4 million, or 59 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Adjusting for a gain from the sale of company-owned
restaurants, Domino's earned 68 cents per share in the latest
quarter, matching the average of analyst estimates compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 8.7 percent to $453.9 million during after
sales at stores open at least one year gained 4.9 percent
domestically and 7.4 percent internationally.
Domino's competes with Yum Brands Inc's Pizza Hut,
Little Caesars Pizza and Papa John's International Inc
and had almost 5,000 domestic outlets and nearly 6,000
international stores at the end of the quarter.
Companies ranging from McDonald's Corp to Olive
Garden and Red Lobster parent Darden Restaurants Inc
blamed inclement winter weather for a drop in U.S. traffic last
quarter.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew
Hay and Robin Paxton)