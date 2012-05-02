UPDATE 1-Domtar increases quarterly dividend

May 2 Canadian paper maker Domtar Corp raised it quarterly dividend by 29 percent to 45 cents per share.

The company, which reported a fall in its quarterly profit last week, said the dividend will be paid on July 16 to stockholders of record as on June 15.

Last week Domtar said its first-quarter profit fell 54 percent to $28 million, or 76 cents per share, hurt by weak pulp prices and higher costs.