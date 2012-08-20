版本:
New Issue - Domtar sells $250 mln in notes

Aug 20 Domtar Corp on Monday sold $250
million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and RBC were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: DOMTAR

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 6.25 PCT    MATURITY    09/01/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.581   FIRST PAY   03/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 6.281 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/23/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 337.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

