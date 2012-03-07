版本:
New Issue-Domtar Corp sells $300 mln notes

March 7 Domtar Corp on Wednesday
sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 	
    Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: DOMTAR CORP	
	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 4.40 PCT    MATURITY    04/01/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.781   FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 4.427 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/16/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 245 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

