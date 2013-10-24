Domtar results hurt by weak paper and pulp business

TORONTO Oct 24 Canadian paper and pulp products
producer Domtar Corp reported a lower third-quarter
profit on Thursday, as weakness in its paper and pulp segment
offset the impact of a stronger performance from its personal
care products business.
The Montreal-based company said its net income in the period
fell to $27 million, or 82 cents a share, from $66 million, or
$1.84 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding the loss from the sale of a business and other
one-time items, the Montreal-based company said its profit in
the quarter was $41 million, or $1.25 a share. That compared
with a profit of $67 million, or $1.87 a share, a year earlier.