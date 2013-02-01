版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 1日 星期五 21:34 BJT

Domtar profit falls 69 pct on weak pulp prices

Feb 1 Paper and pulp producer Domtar Corp's quarterly profit fell 69 percent due to weak pulp prices and higher costs, and the company said it expected paper prices to be little changed this year.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $19 million, or 54 cents per share, from $61 million, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier.

"The down cycle in pulp prices contributed to the majority of the decline in Domtar's earnings," chief executive John Williams said.

"Higher costs for fiber and energy and unexpected costs incurred at a pulp mill following a planned maintenance outage affected results," Williams added.

Sales fell 3 percent to $1.33 billion.

The paper maker took a charge of $27 million related to restructuring.

Montreal-based Domtar's shares closed at C$83.00 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐