版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 2日 星期三 15:03 BJT

Netherlands-based Domus files for $676 mln Amsterdam IPO

LONDON, April 2 Netherlands-based real estate firm Domus has filed for an initial public offering in Amsterdam to raise 250 million euros ($344.86 million) in a listing that could give the company a net asset value of 490 million euros ($675.9 million), a source said on Wednesday.

The listing of Domus, which operates in the Czech Republic and is owned by Dutch private equity firm BXR, is being run by JP Morgan, the source said. BXR and JP Morgan were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐