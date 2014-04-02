Netherlands-based Domus files for $676 mln Amsterdam IPO

LONDON, April 2 Netherlands-based real estate
firm Domus has filed for an initial public offering in Amsterdam
to raise 250 million euros ($344.86 million) in a listing that
could give the company a net asset value of 490 million euros
($675.9 million), a source said on Wednesday.
The listing of Domus, which operates in the Czech Republic
and is owned by Dutch private equity firm BXR, is being run by
JP Morgan, the source said. BXR and JP Morgan were not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros)
(Reporting By Freya Berry)