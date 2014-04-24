CORRECTED-Dutch-based property firm Domus to sell up to $281 mln of shares in IPO

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
(Corrects to show RPG Property, not RPG Byty, owns Domus)
LONDON, April 24 Netherlands-based property firm Domus and its parent company are to sell up to 250.16 million euros ($345.96 million) of new and existing shares in an Amsterdam listing.
RPG Property B.V., which fully owns Domus, said on Thursday that the price for Domus's IPO had been set 16.50-20.50 euros per share. RPG will sell 9.9 mln existing shares, equal to 55 percent of current issued capital, while Domus will raise around 38 million euros in new shares.
JP Morgan is running the float of the company. RPG Property is controlled by Dutch private equity firm BXR. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget