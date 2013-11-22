版本:
中国
BRIEF-Donaldson increases quarterly cash dividend 8 percent

Nov 22 Donaldson Co Inc : * Increases quarterly cash dividend 8 percent * Increases regular quarterly cash dividend by 8 percent to $0.14 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
