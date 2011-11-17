UPDATE 1-Donaldson Q1 beats Street, raises profit view

* Q4 EPS $0.90 vs est $0.79

Nov 17 Donaldson Co Inc, a maker of filtration and exhaust control products, posted a market-beating quarterly profit, helped by strong sales in its engine products segment, and raised its fiscal 2012 earnings outlook.

For fiscal 2012, the company now expects earnings of $3.25-$3.50 a share, compared to its prior view of $3.15-$3.45. It reconfirmed its revenue forecast of $2.45-$2.60 billion.

For the first quarter, net income rose to $68.6 million, or 90 cents a share, from $53.1 million, or 68 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $608.3 million. Engine product sales rose 18 percent to $393.7 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 79 cents a share, on revenue of $621.0 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $68.14 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)