UPDATE 1-Donaldson ups dividend, to split stock two-for-one

Jan 27 Donaldson Co Inc, a maker of filtration and exhaust control products, said it would double its share count via a stock split and hiked its quarterly cash dividend on a pre-split basis.

The company increased its cash dividend by 7 percent to 16 cents a share, payable to shareholders of record as of Feb. 17.

Donaldson said stockholders would receive an additional share for each share they hold on March 23.

Shares of Minneapolis-based Donaldson were trading up 1 percent at $71.61 on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.