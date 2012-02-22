UPDATE 1-Donaldson Q2 earnings rise, cuts outlook on forex bite

* Q2 EPS $0.70 vs $0.56 a year ago
* Q2 rev rises 8 pct
* Cuts EPS, revenue outlook for FY2012
Feb 22 Donaldson Co, a maker of
filtration and exhaust control products, posted a higher
quarterly profit, but slightly lowered its fiscal 2012 outlook
citing foreign exchange impact.
For fiscal 2012, the company now expects earnings of $3.25
to $3.45 per share, compared with its prior estimate of $3.25 to
$3.50. It now expects 2012 revenue of $2.45 billion to $2.55
billion, compared with earlier outlook of $2.45-$2.60 billion.
For the second quarter ended Jan. 31, net income rose to
$53.8 million, or 70 cents a share, from $44.6 million, or 56
cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $580.9 million. Engine product
sales rose 12 percent to $370.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 71 cents a
share, on revenue of $603.6 million for the quarter, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which gained 17 percent in value in
the last three months, closed at $76.93 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.