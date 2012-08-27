Donaldson 4th-qtr profit rises

Aug 27 Donaldson Co Inc, which makes filtration and exhaust control products, reported a higher quarterly profit as industrial products revenue rose 14 percent.

The company also forecast earnings between $1.82 and $1.96 per share on revenue of between $2.62 billion and $2.72 billion for fiscal year 2013.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $71.0 million, or 47 cents per share, from $65.8 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 5 percent to $656.8 million. Industrial Products segment revenue rose to $258.3 million.

Donaldson shares closed at $34.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.