DONG Energy summons shareholders for May 20 meeting ahead of "potential IPO"

COPENHAGEN May 4 Danish majority state-owned
utility DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO on Wednesday called for an
extraordinary general meeting on May 20 to remove the last
obstacles to a potential initial public offering.
The company said it will seek shareholder approval to amend
its articles of association.
"The amendments include a number of changes that are
relevant in relation to the potential listing of the company's
shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen," DONG Energy said on its website.
In September, DONG announced its plans to pursue an IPO of
its shares within 18 months.
This month the Danish parliament's finance committee gave
the government official backing to list DONG. The Danish state
has confirmed that it will maintain a controlling shareholding
in the company after the stock market listing.
The government sold 18 percent of DONG to a group of
investors led by Goldman Sachs in January 2014.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)