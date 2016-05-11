Denmark's Dong Energy could launch listing plan on Thurs - sources

COPENHAGEN May 11 Danish majority state-owned
utility DONG energy IPO-DONG.CO will likely announce its plan
for an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, two people
involved in the process said on Wednesday.
Dong Energy, Europe's largest offshore wind farm developer,
said in September it intended to pursue an IPO within 18 months.
The intention to float announcement on Thursday is expected
to be followed by a prospectus within weeks, the sources said.
A spokesman for Dong Energy declined to comment.
Analysts have told local media the IPO will value the
company at around 80 billion Danish crowns ($12 billion), making
it the largest ever flotation in Denmark.
The government sold 18 percent of DONG Energy to a group of
investors led by Goldman Sachs in 2014. The government
has said it will keep a 51 percent stake in the company after
the flotation.
Last year, Copenhagen hired JP Morgan Securities,
Morgan Stanley and Nordea Markets to help manage
the IPO.
Citigroup Global Markets, Danske Bank and
UBS were selected as joint bookrunners, with RBC Capital
Markets, Rabobank and ABG Sundal Collier appointed as co-lead
managers.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Susan Thomas)