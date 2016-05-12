UPDATE 2-DONG Energy set for Europe's biggest share float this year

* IPO of at least 15 pct of company's shares
* Denmark to maintain 50.1 percent stake
* DONG will be valued at around $12 bln - analysts
* DONG sees offshore wind sector accelerate growth -CEO
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, May 12 Danish wind farm developer
DONG Energy, which analysts value as high as $13
billion, said on Thursday it plans to list its shares on the
Copenhagen stock exchange this summer.
Having built more than a quarter of the world's offshore
wind farms, the company is a major player in Britain and Germany
and has recently opened offices in the United States and Taiwan
to cater for new growth markets.
With a potential valuation as high as 85 billion Danish
crowns (11.4 billion euros), Dong Energy is set to be the
biggest company to raise money on European exchanges so far this
year and would be the biggest ever to try its luck in
Copenhagen.
At least 15 percent of the shares will be sold in the
initial public offering (IPO) and the Danish government, which
in 2014 sold an 18 percent stake to a group of investors led by
Goldman Sachs, will keep 50.1 percent.
Since it was formed from the merger of a Danish state oil
and gas entity and five regional utilities ten years ago, the
company has been through a massive transformation to become the
world's largest offshore wind farm developer.
"The whole energy sector is moving from black to green and
on the back of that we have also transformed DONG Energy," chief
executive Henrik Poulsen said at a press meeting on Thursday.
Last year more than half of Dong's operating profit was
still generated from its oil and gas business, but Poulsen said
that was bound to change. This week, DONG divested its Danish
gas distribution grid for 2.3 billion crowns.
With a market capitalisation potential of around 11 billion
euros, Dong would become a mid-size player in the European
utilities industry. With just a third of last year's
earnings coming from its offshore wind business it cannot be
seen as a renewable energy pure-play.
DONG has a pipeline of major wind projects in Britain and
Germany, including the 1.2 gigawatt Hornsea 1 which will become
the world's largest offshore wind farm. Poulsen said he expects
a rapid expansion of the technology outside Northern Europe.
"The technology has been accelerating in recent years,
growing at 20-30 percent," he said, adding he expects that
growth curve to accelerate as new markets open up.
Dutch Sif Group, a maker of steel tubes used in
offshore energy platforms, had a muted debut in Amsterdam on
Thursday, where its shares traded just above its listing price.
Sif's IPO process took more than a year because of a
cautious mood among investors towards companies linked to
offshore energy.
DONG did not provide a listing date but normally an
intention to float is followed by a prospectus within a couple
of weeks and a flotation another couple of weeks after that.
DONG posted a 35 percent rise in first quarter core
operating profit last month mainly driven by its offshore wind
business.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nordea
are global co-ordinators at the listing while Citigroup,
Danske Bank, UBS, RBC, Rabobank
and ABG Sundal Collier are also involved.
($1 = 6.5228 Danish crowns)
(1 euro = 7.4376 Danish crowns)
