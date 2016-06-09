UPDATE 1-DONG Energy sets valuation at $15 bln for market debut

(Adds more detail)

June 9 DONG Energy set its valuation at 98 billion Danish crowns ($15 billion) ahead of its stock market debut in Copenhagen on Thursday, making it the largest company to list in Europe this year.

The utility and offshore wind farm developer said it priced the shares at 235 DKK each when trading begins at 0700 GMT.

The valuation will make DONG the sixth largest company in Denmark, ahead of brewer Carlsberg A/S.

State-controlled DONG will not issue new shares, but said more than 36,000 new investors have been allocated shares in the company, with Goldman Sachs selling 4.5 percent of its 18 percent stake.

Private Danish investors have been assigned about 10 percent of the 72.8 million shares sold, while the rest have been sold to Danish and international institutional investors, the company said.

Gross proceeds from the initial public offering will amount to 17 billion crowns, which could rise to 19.7 billion assuming full exercise of overallotment options.

DONG Energy is the world's biggest developer of offshore wind farms, accounting for more than a quarter of total installed capacity. ($1 = 6.5239 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)