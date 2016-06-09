UPDATE 1-DONG Energy sets valuation at $15 bln for market debut

(Adds more detail)
June 9 DONG Energy set its valuation
at 98 billion Danish crowns ($15 billion) ahead of its stock
market debut in Copenhagen on Thursday, making it the largest
company to list in Europe this year.
The utility and offshore wind farm developer said it priced
the shares at 235 DKK each when trading begins at 0700 GMT.
The valuation will make DONG the sixth largest company in
Denmark, ahead of brewer Carlsberg A/S.
State-controlled DONG will not issue new shares, but said
more than 36,000 new investors have been allocated shares in the
company, with Goldman Sachs selling 4.5 percent of its 18
percent stake.
Private Danish investors have been assigned about 10 percent
of the 72.8 million shares sold, while the rest have been sold
to Danish and international institutional investors, the company
said.
Gross proceeds from the initial public offering will amount
to 17 billion crowns, which could rise to 19.7 billion assuming
full exercise of overallotment options.
DONG Energy is the world's biggest developer of offshore
wind farms, accounting for more than a quarter of total
installed capacity.
($1 = 6.5239 Danish crowns)
