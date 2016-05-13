IPO banks value DONG Energy at more than $15 bln -newspaper

COPENHAGEN May 13 Denmark's DONG Energy
IPO-DONG.CO could be valued at more than $15 billion,
according to two of the banks involved in the company's planned
initial public offering (IPO), Danish newspaper Berlingske
reported on Friday.
The majority state-owned utility and offshore wind farm
developer said on Thursday it planned to list on the Copenhagen
stock exchange this summer in what could be Europe's biggest
share float this year.
So far, external analysts have assessed that its market
value could be as high as 85 billion Danish crowns ($13.0
billion).
But research notes from Danske Bank and Nordea
seen by Berlingske value DONG Energy at more than 100
billion Danish crowns ($15.3 billion), the media said.
Research notes from the banks behind initial public
offerings are normally not disclosed to the public.
DONG and Nordea declined to comment on Friday, while Danske
Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
If DONG is valued at 100 billion crowns, the stake Goldman
Sachs bought for around 8 billion crowns in 2014 would
have increased in value to almost 18 billion crowns, Berlingske
said.
DONG's earnings have improved significantly in recent years
and the company posted a 35 percent rise in first quarter core
operating profit last month, mainly driven by its offshore wind
business.
The Danish company has not provided a listing date, but
normally an intention to float is followed by a prospectus
within a few weeks and a flotation a couple of weeks after that.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup,
UBS, RBC, Rabobank and ABG Sundal
Collier are also involved in the IPO.
($1 = 6.5510 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alexander Smith)