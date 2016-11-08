UPDATE 2-Denmark's DONG Energy to get out of oil and gas business

* DONG confirms plans to focus on offshore wind sector
* Joins others jostling to sell energy assets
* Maintains full-year profit forecast
(Adds CEO, fund manager, analyst quotes, context)
By Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 Danish energy group DONG
Energy plans to quit the oil and gas business to
focus solely on offshore wind power, just five months after
giving the impression it would maintain its presence in oil and
gas when it listed in Copenhagen.
The company, the world's biggest operator of offshore wind
power, had considered selling its oil and gas business in the
past, but announced in January, prior its June 9 initial public
offering (IPO), that it would not.
Last month it said it was reconsidering a possible sale. Its
IPO prospectus had said its oil and gas business would focus on
"a portfolio of low-cost, low-risk, long-term assets" but the
company said by emphasising renewables, it had made clear that
it did not see oil and gas as a long term strategic commitment.
Chief Executive Henrik Poulsen said on Tuesday DONG had
spent the last 12-15 months restructuring its oil and gas
business to "focus on high quality, low cost assets" and "a
combination of a number of different factors" had made it decide
to sell.
"We are still in a very early stage of exploring market
interest, but it is our impression that there is interest in an
asset of this kind," he said on a conference call, adding the
company had not set a deadline for selling the business.
DONG said cash flow at its oil and gas business breaks even
at $35 per barrel. Brent oil has recovered to around $46
a barrel since reaching multi-year lows below $30 a barrel in
January.
"Today we probably have one of the lowest break even
businesses in the entire North Sea area," Poulsen said. A more
than two-year-old oil price slump means many oil and gas assets
are already up for sale in the North Sea, where costs are
relatively high due to the basin's maturity.
Analysts at Bernstein said the divestment was driven by a
recent rise in the oil price and DONG Energy's better cost
position in its oil and gas business, but said they were
"surprised with shift in strategy so soon after the IPO".
DONG's shares were trading 1 percent higher at 256.5 crowns
each by 1433 GMT, below its IPO price of 258 crowns.
EUROPEAN TREND
DONG's decision follows similar steps by European utilities
E.ON and RWE, which have both divested
their oil and gas business to try to become simpler structures,
free up cash and remove conglomerate discounts on their shares.
DONG shares currently trade at 4.8 times EV/EBITDA, a
discount to groups with a clearer focus on renewables such as
Britain's SSE, Portugal's EDP Renovaveis SA
and Germany's Innogy, which was split off from RWE last
month.
DONG, which has built more than a quarter of the world's
offshore wind farms and is a major operator in Britain and
Germany, said last month it had hired JP Morgan to review its
oil and gas assets with a view to possible sale.
Analysts at Sydbank said DONG's oil and gas assets could be
worth up to 14 billion Danish crowns ($2.1 billion). DONG
produced 89,000 barrels of oil and gas per day this year, down
from 115,000 barrels of oil and gas daily last year.
Swiss utility specialist EIC said it recently sold its
holdings in DONG at around 275 Danish crowns, after buying into
the June IPO.
"We only see limited upside for the company compared with
riskier assets," said EIC fund manager Andreas Schneller, adding
that EIC had bought into power plant and energy trading firm
Uniper during a recent power price rally.
Schneller sees it as positive that DONG is selling its oil
and gas business, as "there's hardly any growth in this area."
NORWEGIAN INTEREST
DONG has stakes in 24 fields off Norway, including a
14-percent stake in Ormen Lange, a gas field that can provide up
to 20 percent of Britain's gas needs, and is the operator of two
fields, Oselvar and Trym.
Statoil and AkerBP could be interested
in Dong's Norwegian licenses. Both companies have been buying up
assets from companies wanting to exit Norway and have both said
they are on the lookout for more opportunities.
Generally, though, M&A activity in the global oil and gas
sector, including the North Sea, has been slow over the last two
years following the drop in oil prices.
DONG also has stakes in 14 fields in the Danish part of the
North Sea, where it operates five producing oil and gas fields.
DONG's sale could also potentially open the door to a deal
with Danish peer A.P. Moller-Maersk, which is also
seeking a new home for its energy assets.
Mikkel Dencker, energy speaker for the biggest party in
Denmark's ruling bloc, the Danish People's Party, said the
Danish state receives substantial oil and gas revenue and
expressed concern that a new owner of the assets would not
invest sufficiently to maintain production. Energy minister Lars
Lilleholt was not available for comment.
The wind business became DONG's biggest contributor to
earnings in the first half of 2016, overtaking oil and gas with
42 percent of operating profit.
DONG said Tuesday it expects the oil and gas business to
turn cash flow positive this year, one year earlier than
previously guided. Reporting its third quarter results, the
company maintained its full year profit (EBITDA) forecast for
20-23 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.7357 Danish crowns)
(additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Christoph Steitz and
Erik Matzen; Editing by Louise Heavens, Keith Weir and Philippa
Fletcher)