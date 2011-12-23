DONG, Inter Pipeline postpone Oil Terminals deal

COPENHAGEN Dec 23 Danish state-owned oil
and gas group DONG Energy said on Friday it had
agreed with Canadian Inter Pipeline Fund to postpone
a 2.6 billion Danish crowns ($456.95 million) acquisition of one
of Dong's oil terminal assets.
The utility said in a statement Inter Pipeline Fund should
have acquired DONG Energy Oil Terminals for 2.6 billion crowns
later this year, but that the deal would now be closed in the
first quarter of 2012.
The delay would postpone the net gain effect of the
transaction until 2012 but would not otherwise change DONG
Energy's previous financial guidance for earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) EBITDA for
the 2011 financial year or the announced expected investment
level, DONG said.