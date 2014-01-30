版本:
Danish parliament approves Goldman-led investment in Dong Energy

COPENHAGEN Jan 30 A majority of members of the Danish parliament's Finance Committee has given the final seal of approval to sell about a quarter of state-owned utility group Dong Energy to a group of investors led by Goldman Sachs.

Danish pension funds ATP and PFA and funds managed by Goldman Sachs said in October that they would invest a total of 11 billion crowns ($2 billion) in Dong Energy..

Earlier on Thursday, the Socialist People's Party decided to leave the government because of a dispute about the deal. .
