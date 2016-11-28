Maersk, DONG Energy in talks over $10 bln oil merger - sources

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 28 Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk
and DONG Energy are in talks to merge
their oil and gas operations in a deal that would create a
business worth more than $10 billion including debt, sources
familiar with the matter said.
Maersk is working with Bank of America on the
potential deal, while JP Morgan is assisting Dong
Energy, said the people, who cautioned there is no certainty the
parties would come to terms.
Maersk said in September it planned to merge or spin-off its
energy assets as part of a major restructuring and instead focus
on its core transport and logistics businesses.
DONG Energy said this month it was putting its oil and gas
assets up for sale, as it wants to shift away from fossil fuels
towards offshore wind.
Some analysts have said, however, that it could be hard to
find buyers, with many other energy companies also putting
assets up for sale due to low oil prices.
"The only thing that would make sense is a complete merger
of their businesses,", said one of the sources, who asked not to
be names because the deliberations are private.
A spokesman for DONG said: "We are in the very early stages
of the sales process. There will be no sale before the end of
the year and it is far too early to speculate over timing and
indeed potential buyers."
Maersk, Bank of America, JP Morgan declined to comment.
Maersk held talks last year on possibly buying DONG Energy's
oil and gas business, but the companies failed to agree on a
price, Bloomberg reported in September.
Maersk Oil has suffered a series of setbacks, first and
foremost when Qatar chose not to extend its 25-year licence to
operate the giant Al Shaheen field.
DONG Energy Chief Executive Henrik Poulsen said this month
the company was "still in a very early stage of exploring market
interest, but it is our impression that there is interest in an
asset of this kind."
DONG has said cash flow at its oil and gas business breaks
even at $35 per barrel. It has been producing 89,000 barrels of
oil and gas per day this year, down from 115,000 barrels of oil
and gas daily last year.
Maersk has previously held talks about buying a large part
of the North Sea portfolio that Shell is looking to
sell as part of a divestment plan.
