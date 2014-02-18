French minister confirms state will inject $1.1 bln in Peugeot

BRIEF-Franklin Resources posts Q2 earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
PARIS Feb 18 France's Industry Minister confirmed on Tuesday the French state would inject 800 million euros ($1.10 billion) in PSA Peugeot Citroen leaving it with a 14 percent stake in the carmaker as part of a deal with China's Dongfeng.
Peugeot and Dongfeng have agreed a 3 billion euro capital tie-up that buys Peugeot more time to turn its business around, brings in new management and ends two centuries of family control, two sources told Reuters before an official announcement set for Wednesday.
* Synutra International - about 59.7 pct of shares of stock outstanding held by unaffiliated stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt merger agreement
* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PETMATRIX, LEADING AND FAST GROWING RAWHIDE-FREE DOG CHEWS COMPANY