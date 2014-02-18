版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 19日 星期三 02:36 BJT

French minister confirms state will inject $1.1 bln in Peugeot

PARIS Feb 18 France's Industry Minister confirmed on Tuesday the French state would inject 800 million euros ($1.10 billion) in PSA Peugeot Citroen leaving it with a 14 percent stake in the carmaker as part of a deal with China's Dongfeng.

Peugeot and Dongfeng have agreed a 3 billion euro capital tie-up that buys Peugeot more time to turn its business around, brings in new management and ends two centuries of family control, two sources told Reuters before an official announcement set for Wednesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐