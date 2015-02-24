Former Coca-Cola executive Donald Keough dies

Feb 24 Donald Keough, Coca-Cola Co's COO and president during the company's intense "cola war" days with PepsiCo Inc in the '80s, has died at the age of 88.

Keough died in Atlanta early on Tuesday with his family by his side, Coca-Cola said in a tribute on its website. (bit.ly/1vw5rcI)

"You can sum up Don Keough's life in three words: Everybody loved him," Warren Buffett said in an email to Reuters. Keough had served on the board of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc and was a close friend of the billionaire investor.

Keough, who came to Coke following the purchase of Duncan Foods in 1960, rose through the ranks and became president and chief operating officer in 1981.

He worked closely with iconic Chief Executive Roberto Goizueta during his term as COO that lasted over a decade, when sales rose to $13.97 billion in 1993 from $4.8 billion in 1981.

Goizueta and Keough replaced the Coca-Cola formula for the first time in 99 years when they introduced New Coke in 1985, but brought back the original formula months later after a barrage of protests.

"Don was an exceptional builder of organizations and people and an inspiration to all those hoping to carry the title of leader," CEO Muhtar Kent said in a statement.

Even after retirement in 1993, Keough kept close ties with the company and returned to the board in 2004, Coke said.

Keough retired from the board in 2013.

Coke said Keough's tenure with the company dated as far back as 1950, when he joined Butter-Nut Coffee, which was acquired by Duncan Foods.

Keough also served on the boards of several retail and consumer giants, including McDonald's Corp and Home Depot Inc. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)