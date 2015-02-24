Former Coca-Cola executive Donald Keough dies

Feb 24 Donald Keough, Coca-Cola Co's COO
and president during the company's intense "cola war" days with
PepsiCo Inc in the '80s, has died at the age of 88.
Keough died in Atlanta early on Tuesday with his family by
his side, Coca-Cola said in a tribute on its website. (bit.ly/1vw5rcI)
"You can sum up Don Keough's life in three words: Everybody
loved him," Warren Buffett said in an email to Reuters. Keough
had served on the board of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
and was a close friend of the billionaire investor.
Keough, who came to Coke following the purchase of Duncan
Foods in 1960, rose through the ranks and became president and
chief operating officer in 1981.
He worked closely with iconic Chief Executive Roberto
Goizueta during his term as COO that lasted over a decade, when
sales rose to $13.97 billion in 1993 from $4.8 billion in 1981.
Goizueta and Keough replaced the Coca-Cola formula for the
first time in 99 years when they introduced New Coke in 1985,
but brought back the original formula months later after a
barrage of protests.
"Don was an exceptional builder of organizations and people
and an inspiration to all those hoping to carry the title of
leader," CEO Muhtar Kent said in a statement.
Even after retirement in 1993, Keough kept close ties with
the company and returned to the board in 2004, Coke said.
Keough retired from the board in 2013.
Coke said Keough's tenure with the company dated as far back
as 1950, when he joined Butter-Nut Coffee, which was acquired by
Duncan Foods.
Keough also served on the boards of several retail and
consumer giants, including McDonald's Corp and Home
Depot Inc.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)