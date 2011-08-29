UPDATE 1-Donaldson Q4 beats Wall Street view

* Q4 EPS $0.84 vs est $0.79

* Q4 rev up 21 pct

* Says current order trends healthy (Follows alerts)

Aug 29 Donaldson Co Inc , a maker of filtration and exhaust control products, posted market-beating quarterly results, helped by a 26 percent increase in its engine product sales, and said its current order trends remain healthy.

For 2012, the company forecast earnings of $3.15-$3.45 a share, on revenue of $2.45-$2.60 billion. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.21 a share, on revenue of $2.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, earnings rose to $65.8 million, or 84 cents a share, from $51.2 million, or 65 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $625 million. Engine product sales rose to $398 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 79 cents a share, on revenue of $619.6 million.

Shares of the company closed at $53.61 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))