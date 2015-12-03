KKR, Carlyle considering buying Doosan machine tools unit-Korea Economic Daily

SEOUL Dec 3 KKR & Co LP and Carlyle
Group LP are among the private equity firms considering
buying Doosan Infracore's machine tools business,
the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.
Analysts said the sale could fetch up to 2 trillion won
($1.7 billion).
Other interested parties include MBK Partners and a private
equity affiliate of Standard Chartered, the newspaper said,
citing unnamed investment bankers. The potential investors have
either visited the business or are planning to do so to conduct
due diligence, it added.
MBK, KKR and Carlyle declined to comment. Doosan Infracore
also declined to comment on the progress of the sale.
Doosan Infracore put up the business for sale in November to
cut debt as it reported a third-quarter net loss of more than
200 billion won. Credit Suisse is advising the company on the
sale.
The machine tools business has maintained a normalized
EBITDA of around 200 billion won per year for the past three to
four years, Doosan said in a statement.
($1 = 1,161.7100 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee in SEOUL and Elzio Barreto in HONG
KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy)