Whistleblower nearly aborted efforts to expose Russian doping

May 9 Whistleblower Vitaly Stepanov told Reuters on Monday he nearly aborted his plan to expose widespread doping in Russian athletics when the World Anti-Doping Agency was slow to act on information he provided them.

Stepanov, who previously worked for Russia's anti-doping agency, said he second-guessed himself countless times during a three-year stretch where information he fed to WADA did not lead to any action.

"I was falling asleep and telling myself I am an idiot," Stepanov told Reuters in a telephone interview. "That was probably my thought a lot of times. Especially after each major competition that was my thought. What am I doing?"

Stepanov, who had over 200 email exchanges with WADA starting in 2010, provided evidence for a German television documentary called "Top Secret Doping: How Russia Makes Its Winners" that led to the establishment of a WADA independent commission last year. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)