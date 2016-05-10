Whistleblower nearly aborted efforts to expose Russian doping

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
May 9 Whistleblower Vitaly Stepanov told Reuters on Monday he nearly aborted his plan to expose widespread doping in Russian athletics when the World Anti-Doping Agency was slow to act on information he provided them.
Stepanov, who previously worked for Russia's anti-doping agency, said he second-guessed himself countless times during a three-year stretch where information he fed to WADA did not lead to any action.
"I was falling asleep and telling myself I am an idiot," Stepanov told Reuters in a telephone interview. "That was probably my thought a lot of times. Especially after each major competition that was my thought. What am I doing?"
Stepanov, who had over 200 email exchanges with WADA starting in 2010, provided evidence for a German television documentary called "Top Secret Doping: How Russia Makes Its Winners" that led to the establishment of a WADA independent commission last year. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday