Doping-German doping agency says 30 athletes in spotlight

BERLIN Jan 30 Thirty athletes are being
investigated in connection with a suspected doping affair
involving a doctor in the city of Erfurt, the German anti-doping
agency (NADA) said on Monday.
NADA said they were looking into each of the 30 cases where
the doctor, once part of the Olympic base in Erfurt, is
suspected of having used a blood infusion system after exposing
the blood to UV rays.
The procedure is said to boost the oxygen content in the
blood.
The doctor, named by the Erfurt prosecutor's office as
Andreas Franke, has already been suspended. He has denied any
wrongdoing, saying he used the procedure only to battle
infections.
"Obviously we are looking into each case to see whether
banned methods were used, no matter if it concerns Olympic
champions or young athletes," NADA board director Andrea
Gotzmann said in a statement. The list includes cyclists and
speedskaters.
Gotzmann said NADA had received access to the prosecutor's
documents on Monday which would help them to decide "which
athletes we will go after".
German state television had said on Sunday that 28 athletes
were on a list of patients the doctor had treated with the
suspect procedure.
"The doctor is being accused of having taken blood out of
athletes, treated it with UV rays and then re-injected it back
into their bodies," said prosecutor's office spokesman Hannes
Gruenseisen.
"So there is the initial suspicion that he used banned
medical equipment for doping."
Under the World Anti-Doping Agency code, blood transfusions
of any kind and size are banned unless there are specific
medical reasons for them, approved under a special permit.
