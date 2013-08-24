REFILE-Doping-Jamaica sets hearing for banned sprinter Campbell-Brown

(Fixes byline, no changes to text)

By Kayon Rayner

KINGSTON, Aug 24 - Jamaica's former Olympic champion sprinter Veronica Campbell-Brown, provisionally banned for testing positive to a banned diuretic, will face an anti-doping hearing in early September, the country's athletics association said on Friday.

"The persons to handle her hearing are former chief justice Lensley Wolfe, former chief of staff of the Jamaica Defence Force, Major General John Simmonds and Dr. Aggrey Irons," Jamaica Athletics Administration Association president Warren Blake told Reuters by telephone.

The 31-year-old Campbell-Brown, Jamaica's most successful female athlete, was provisionally suspended in June after a returning a positive drugs test at a local athletics meeting the previous month.

The ban caused her to miss defending her 200 metres title in Moscow at the recent world championships.

Diuretics, which can be used to mask the use of performance-enhancing drugs, are on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list.

Campbell-Brown's manager Claude Bryan has maintained her "innocence" and said the two-time Olympic 200 metres champion would fight to clear her name. (Editing by Ian Ransom)