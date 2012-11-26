Doping-IOC to look at suspect Athens 2004 tests next week-source

BERLIN Nov 26 Olympic officials are expected to discuss next week the cases of five athletes who tested positive for banned substances when samples from the Athens Games were re-examined, a source said on Monday.

Five suspect doping samples from the 2004 Games were discovered in July during more sophisticated re-testing of samples for already-known substances.

"It is expected to come up at the Executive Board next week," an Olympic movement source told Reuters.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board is due to meet in Lausanne on Dec. 4 and 5.

The IOC has not named the athletes involved.

The re-testing of samples was introduced after the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the IOC found five positive cases.

The IOC has an eight-year statute of limitation for taking away medals and amending competition results in case of positive tests or evidence of doping during Olympics. (Editing by Clare Fallon)