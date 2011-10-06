UPDATE 4-Doping-CAS dismisses Olympic ban on doping offenders

* Merritt free to defend 400 metres title in London
* IOC disappointed with decision
* British sports minister backs country's own ban
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, Oct 6 The Court of Arbitration for Sport
(CAS) cleared the way on Thursday for several dozen former
doping offenders to compete at next year's Olympics after
dismissing the validity of an International Olympic Committee
(IOC) eligibility rule.
The controversial Rule 45, introduced in 2008, banned
athletes, including Olympic 400 metres champion LaShawn Merritt,
from participating at the next Olympic Games if they have been
suspended for six months or longer, but the regulation was
rejected by CAS as invalid and unenforceable.
The Court's ruling means that American Merritt, the highest
profile name affected by the decision, can now defend his title
in London. CAS said the rule was not in compliance with the
IOC's own charter and the World Anti-Doping Agency's code which
it had incorporated into its charter.
Merritt received a 21-month suspension after testing
positive in 2009 and 2010 for a banned substance he said was
found in an over-the-counter male enhancement product.
His ban ended in July and he competed at the world athletics
championships in South Korea in August, winning the silver medal
behind Grenada's Kirani James and gold in the 4x400m relay.
Merritt's lawyer said the Olympic champion was thrilled with
the decision.
"He was really, really happy to have this question mark
lifted," Howard Jacobs told Reuters in a telephone interview
from Los Angeles.
"I think he is really energised to prepare for next year
now."
IOC DISAPPOINTED
The IOC, which wanted the rule to act as a further deterrent
for potential doping offenders, said it was disappointed and
would seek tougher sentences in the new WADA code.
It had argued the rule was not a further sanction but an
eligibility rule in which the IOC decided who was taking part in
their event. Critics said athletes were being punished twice,
once through a suspension and then by missing the Olympics.
"The IOC fully respects the Court of Arbitration for Sport
and will of course abide by its judgement. The IOC has a zero
tolerance against doping and has shown and continues to show its
determination to catch cheats," the IOC said in a statement.
"We are therefore naturally disappointed since the measure
was originally adopted to support the values that underpin the
Olympic Movement and to protect the huge majority of athletes
who compete fairly.
"When the moment comes for the revision of the World
Anti-Doping Code we will ensure that tougher sanctions,
including such a rule, will be seriously considered."
The verdict also allows dozens more athletes banned from
winter Games under the same rule to make a return at the Sochi
2014 winter Olympics if their doping suspensions have ended by
then.
The International Association of Athletics Federations
(IAAF) estimated some 50 track and field athletes could be
affected by the verdict.
"We do not believe that the CAS decision will have any
adverse impact on the anti-doping movement," IAAF spokesman Nick
Davies said.
"If the concern is about increased penalties for doping
violations, then the possibility already exists under the World
Code for sanctions of 2-4 years in serious doping cases if
aggravating circumstances are present."
Davies said the IAAF would continue to review each case in
athletics to see if it fitted into such a category.
"If there are to be fixed sanctions of more than two years
then this has likely to be incorporated within the World Code,
the next revision process for which is underway shortly," he
added.
OLYMPIC RETURN
Germany's most decorated winter Olympian, speedskater
Claudia Pechstein, who was banned for two years in 2009 and
wants to compete in next year's London Games in cycling and to
race in the 2014 Games, said she was pleased by the decision.
"I am totally happy. There could not have been a different
verdict. Justice has prevailed and now the path is clear for my
tenth Olympic medal," she told reporters.
Cyclist David Millar, banned from all future Games under a
similar British Olympic rule that could now be challenged, said
he needed time to "digest" the news.
"CAS ruling on IOC Rule 45 a good thing for future of
international sport. Only a matter of time till all countries
respect WADA Code," he wrote on Twitter.
The British Olympic Association (BOA) will hold a news
conference later on Thursday on the verdict's impact on their
own Olympic lifetime ban for doping offenders.
British Sports Minister Hugh Robertson, however, rushed to
throw his weight behind the country's ban.
"I have always supported the BOA ban, crucially 95 per cent
of our athletes support the BOA ban and believe it is different
from the IOC bylaw because inside that ban is a right of appeal
which is not there with the IOC," he said.
"I spend a lot of time these days with our Olympics teams
and if you ask any of them what their view is, they will
absolutely, every man and woman, back that ban. Olympic athletes
do not want people convicted of doping offences back in their
sport. It is very clear and I absolutely support the BOA case."
UK Anti-Doping chief executive Andy Parkinson said it was
"appropriate" that the WADA code was the one determining
punishment for drugs offenders.
"We believe it is appropriate that the decision from the
Court of Arbitration for Sport strongly supports the authority
of the World Anti-Doping Code, the internationally agreed set of
rules," he said.
The IOC and the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) had asked CAS
to decide on the rule, known more widely as the 'Osaka Rule'.
USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said: "This proceeding was handled
with respect and professionalism from the outset as both parties
sought clarity on the rule. Like the IOC, we are in full support
of clean competition and stringent anti-doping penalties."
"This decision does not diminish our commitment to the fight
against doping, but rather ensures that athletes and National
Olympic Committees have certainty as they prepare for London."
(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North
Carolina, Julien Pretot in Paris, Martyn Herman and Mike Collett
in London; Editing by Ed Osmond)