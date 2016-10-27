Doping-Three Kazakh weightlifters stripped of gold medals from 2012 Games

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
ZURICH Oct 27 Three Kazakh weightlifters have been stripped of the gold medals they won at the 2012 London Olympics after failing doping tests, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.
The three were Zulfiya Chinshanlo in the women's 53 kilos, Maiya Maneza in the women's 63 kilos and Svetlana Podobedova in the women's 75 kilos.
They were among eight athletes disqualified from the Games on Thursday as part of the IOC's re-testing of samples.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Michael Shields)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.