Doping-Russian athletics coach Mokhnev banned for 10 years

ZURICH Dec 23 Russian athletics coach Vladimir Mokhnev has been suspended for 10 years for offences including the trafficking of banned substances, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement on Friday.

CAS, who said that Russian whistleblower Yuliya Stepanova was among the elite athletes trained by Mokhnev, also banned Russian 800 metres runner Anastasiya Bazdyreva for two years for the "use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)