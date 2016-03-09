版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 19:10 BJT

Doping-Suspended Russia "may not make it back" for Rio Games-Dick Pound

LONDON, March 9 Russia may not be able to send track and field athletes to the Rio de Janeiro Games because of the country's ongoing doping problems, the World Anti-Doping Agency's independent commission chief Dick Pound said on Wednesday.

Russian athletes have been banned from all international competitions after Pound's commission revealed widespread doping and corruption with the involvement of Russian and international athletics officials. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Dominic Evans)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐