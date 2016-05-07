CBS report: Russian gold medallists used steroids at Sochi Olympics

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
May 6 CBS News says the former head of Russia's drug testing laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov has told whistleblower Vitaly Stepanov that at least four of Russia's gold medal winners at the 2014 Winter Olympics were using steroids, according to an interview to be aired on Sunday.
Stepanov, who previously worked for Russia's anti-doping agency and is now living in the United States, told the investigative programme "60 Minutes" that Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the drug laboratory, had evidence of the use of banned substances at the Games in Sochi, Russia.
Reuters was unable to independently confirm the disclosures in the "60 Minutes" report.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said the body was aware that Sunday's programme would "include content regarding further doping allegations".
"We will watch the programme with interest," WADA spokesman Ben Nichols told Reuters.
"We will not comment further until we have viewed the programme in full."
Russia is already banned from all track and field competitions, including August's Rio Olympics, after an independent WADA commission last November revealed widespread state-sponsored doping.
Its athletes will be allowed to return to competition when Russia can prove that it has met several conditions regarding its anti-doping operation, WADA and the International Association of Athletics Federations have said. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine and Nick Mulvenney)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.