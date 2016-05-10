Russia concerned by allegations of doping at Sochi Olympics - R-Sport

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW May 10 Russia is concerned about allegations four of its gold medal winners cheated at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, R-Sport news agency cited a Russian Sports Ministry official as saying on Tuesday.
The World Anti-Doping Agency earlier announced an investigation into the allegations broadcast on CBS 60 minutes on Sunday.
"They are not talking about some new commission. They just made the announcement that they are aware of the information," R-Sport quoted Natalia Zhelanova, anti-doping adviser to Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, as saying.
"We are of course concerned (by the allegations)," she said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Polina Devitt)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday