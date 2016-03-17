UPDATE 1-Swimming-Efimova faces life ban after positive test

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
(updates with federation confirmation)
* Swimmer faces life ban for second positive test
* Traces of same illegal substance found in Sharapova test
By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy
MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's Yulia Efimova faces a life ban after the breaststroke specialist tested positive for meldonium, with her temporary suspension confirmed by the All-Russian Swimming Federation (ARSF) on Thursday.
The 23-year-old four-times world champion, who has been based in the United States since 2011, returned a positive result during an out of competition test, according to a TASS news agency report.
"The All-Russian Swimming Federation informs that we received documents from the International Swimming Federation (FINA) which confirm that the sportswoman has been temporarily suspended from competition due to the possibility of breaking anti-doping regulations," ARSF said on its website (www.russwimming.ru).
"In order to clarify information concerning the current situation as quickly as possible, ARSF president Vladimir Salnikov will meet with the heads of the Russian swimming team and the Russian Sports Ministry," the statement concluded.
Efimova, bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics in the 200 metres, could be handed a life-time ban from competitive swimming as she has previously failed a drugs test.
In May 2014, she was disqualified for 16 months by FINA after traces of the anabolic steroid DHEA, which speeds up metabolism and helps with weight loss, were found in her system at an out of competition test in Los Angeles in 2013.
Meldonium was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances on Jan 1.
So far more than 100 athletes in a number of sports have tested positive for the drug, including multiple grand slam-winning Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova. (Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday