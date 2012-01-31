Doping-New Spanish government pledges to bring rules into line

MADRID Jan 31 Spain plans to take
"urgent" action to bring its legislation into line with World
Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, the country's new Sports
Minister said on Tuesday.
In a speech to parliament, Jose Ignacio Wert said updating
doping rules was vital for Madrid's bid to host the 2020 Olympic
Games and the government had already been in touch with WADA
since its election victory late last year.
"It is essential that the impact of this law on Spanish
judicial procedure is minutely examined as well as the
implications it has regarding fundamental rights," Wert, who
also has the education and culture portfolios, told legislators.
The government intended to push the new framework through
parliament "as quickly as possible" and "reaffirm the commitment
to take all necessary steps in the fight against doping", he
added.
Some of Spain's highest-profile athletes have been
implicated in doping cases in recent years, most notably
three-times Tour de France winner Alberto Contador, and there is
a perception the country does not do enough to tackle drug
cheats.
Contador tested positive for the banned anabolic agent
clenbuterol during the 2010 Tour and was cleared by the Spanish
federation (RFEC), only for the International Cycling Union
(UCI) and WADA to appeal the decision to the Court of
Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
CAS said this week it would announce its decision on Monday.
In October, Spain's Supreme Court upheld an appeal lodged by
the nation's professional cycling association (ACP) against
changes to anti-doping rules that were adopted in 2009, saying
the government did not adequately consult those affected.
The cabinet had approved the changes to the testing regime
in 2009 to address concerns expressed by the IOC in its
assessment of Madrid's failed bid for the 2016 summer Games.
Reacting to the Supreme Court's ruling, the IOC said Spain
had been deemed compliant by WADA and the government had plenty
of time to enact any changes to the testing regime before the
2020 Olympic host city election.
Tokyo, Istanbul, Rome, Azeri capital Baku and Doha in Qatar
are the other candidates for the 2020 Games with the winner
decided in 2013.
