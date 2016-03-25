Swimming-Russian Martynova to appeal against drugs ban

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, March 25 Russian medley and butterfly champion Yana Martynova will appeal against a four-year ban imposed by the International Swimming Federation (FINA) after she tested positive for ostarine in an out-of-competition test.
The 28-year-old, who won the silver medal at the 2007 world championships and bronze at the 2008 European championships, failed the doping test in July 2015, a few weeks before the world championships in her home city of Kazan.
She was provisionally suspended by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on July 27.
In March, FINA decided that Martynova would serve a four-year ban for her doping offences but she has decided to appeal against the ruling with a hearing pending.
"Yana will definitely fight this disqualification and has travelled to Moscow to hear her case," Martynova's father Valery Martynov told the R-Sport news agency.
"Yana is in a very difficult state of mind. It is a shock for the whole of our family.
"Even when she was a child and had only started swimming, we talked with her coach and said that she would never take any banned substances, otherwise she would instantly stop her lessons. I do not know how this got into her system," Martynov added.
All-Russian Swimming Federation (ARSF) spokeswoman Margarita Balakireva was not immediately available for comment.
ARSF said last week that it had received documents from FINA confirming that Yulia Efimova, four-times world champion and bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, had been temporarily suspended from competition due to the possibility of breaking anti-doping regulations.
The 23-year-old breaststroke specialist faces a life ban after she tested positive for meldonium. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, Editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday