Tennis-Sharapova banned for 2 years by ITF

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
LONDON, June 8 Russian former world number one Maria Sharapova was suspended for two years by the International Tennis Federation on Wednesday following her positive test for banned drug meldonium at this year's Australian Open.
In a statement the ITF said the 29-year-old five-times grand slam champion's ban would be back-dated to Jan. 26 this year.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.