Tennis-Sharapova banned for 2 years by ITF

LONDON, June 8 Russian former world number one Maria Sharapova was suspended for two years by the International Tennis Federation on Wednesday following her positive test for banned drug meldonium at this year's Australian Open.

In a statement the ITF said the 29-year-old five-times grand slam champion's ban would be back-dated to Jan. 26 this year.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)