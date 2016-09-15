WADA says hackers released another batch of athlete data

Sept 14 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday that another batch of athlete data has been leaked by the same Russian cyber espionage group that published confidential data earlier this week.

WADA said in a statement the hackers released data of 25 athletes from the United States, Germany, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland, Romania, and Russia. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)