中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 18:59 BJT

Russia sees "individual" amnesty decisions on its meldonium-positive sportspeople -RIA

MOSCOW, April 13 International organisations will decide "on an individual basis" on whether to amnesty Russian sportspeople who tested positive for the banned meldonium substance, RIA news agency quoted Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

