Doping-WADA will need two years to implement IOC proposal - Reedie

FORDE, Norway, April 15 Governing bodies of sports who want the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to catch and punish cheats for them will have to wait for two years, says WADA President Craig Reedie.

"You can't change the whole anti-doping system in a short period, and work is ongoing to find out what investment is needed," Reedie told Reuters on Friday.

"There are a whole range of issues concerning technical arrangements and political arrangements. We are working though it, and if this is going to work the way the IOC have proposed, it will not be till 2018."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) wants sports to transfer their doping control operations to a new, independent testing and results agency "under the leadership of WADA". (Reporting by Brian Oliver, editing by Ed Osmond)