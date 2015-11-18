版本:
Doping-Russian anti-doping agency suspended for non-compliance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado Nov 18 The Russian Anti-Doping Agency was suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday for non-compliance.

The decision, which had the unanimous support of WADA's foundation board, came less than two weeks after an independent commission set up by the international anti-doping commission uncovered widespread doping offences and systematic failures. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)

