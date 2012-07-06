Doping-Top British wrestler given two-year doping ban

July 6 Britain's former top Olympic hope in Greco-Roman wrestling, Ukraine-born Myroslav Dykun, has been suspended for two years for failing a dope test, UK Anti-Doping said on Friday.

"Our pre-Games prevention programme was put in place to ensure that only clean athletes represent Britain and this case proves the system is working," UKAD's chief executive Andy Parkinson said on the body's official website (www.ukad.org.uk).

"When the eyes of the world fall on London later this month we want the public to have confidence in clean sport and understand that doping of any kind will not be tolerated."

Dykun, the 2010 Commonwealth Games 66-kg gold medallist, arrived in the country in 2003 as a sparring partner for home-grown wrestlers and acquired British nationality by marriage.

He tested positive for the banned recreational drug methamphetamine at the British Senior Championships in March and was provisionally suspended from all competition in April. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)