Doping-Top British wrestler given two-year doping ban

July 6 Britain's former top Olympic hope in
Greco-Roman wrestling, Ukraine-born Myroslav Dykun, has been
suspended for two years for failing a dope test, UK Anti-Doping
said on Friday.
"Our pre-Games prevention programme was put in place to
ensure that only clean athletes represent Britain and this case
proves the system is working," UKAD's chief executive Andy
Parkinson said on the body's official website (www.ukad.org.uk).
"When the eyes of the world fall on London later this month
we want the public to have confidence in clean sport and
understand that doping of any kind will not be tolerated."
Dykun, the 2010 Commonwealth Games 66-kg gold medallist,
arrived in the country in 2003 as a sparring partner for
home-grown wrestlers and acquired British nationality by
marriage.
He tested positive for the banned recreational drug
methamphetamine at the British Senior Championships in March and
was provisionally suspended from all competition in April.
