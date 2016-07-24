Olympics-India's Rio-bound wrestler Yadav fails doping test

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MUMBAI, July 24 Indian wrestler Narsingh Yadav, who was set to compete at the Rio Olympics in the 74kg freestyle category, has tested positive for a banned steroid, the national anti-doping agency (NADA) told Reuters on Sunday.
Both of the 26-year-old's samples from an out-of-competition test returned positive and the wrestler had attended a hearing to present his case before an anti-doping disciplinary panel on Saturday.
The panel had asked NADA for further details and should return with a verdict within one week, NADA Director General Navin Agarwal said by telephone. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.