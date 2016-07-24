版本:
Olympics-India's Rio-bound wrestler Yadav fails doping test

MUMBAI, July 24 Indian wrestler Narsingh Yadav, who was set to compete at the Rio Olympics in the 74kg freestyle category, has tested positive for a banned steroid, the national anti-doping agency (NADA) told Reuters on Sunday.

Both of the 26-year-old's samples from an out-of-competition test returned positive and the wrestler had attended a hearing to present his case before an anti-doping disciplinary panel on Saturday.

The panel had asked NADA for further details and should return with a verdict within one week, NADA Director General Navin Agarwal said by telephone. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)

