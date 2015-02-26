Doral Financial to appeal Puerto Rico court ruling on restrictions

Feb 25 Doral Financial Corp said on Wednesday it intends to appeal a court ruling that subjects the Puerto Rican bank to operating restrictions due to insufficient capital.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation notified Doral Bank, a unit of Doral Financial, on Tuesday, that it deemed the bank "critically undercapitalized" as of Sept. 30, 2014. (bit.ly/1MSNFWP)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)