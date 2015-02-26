Doral Financial to appeal Puerto Rico court ruling on restrictions

BRIEF-Elk Creek Partners reports 5.17 pct passive stake in Cerus as of May 4 - SEC filing
* Elk Creek Partners reports 5.17 percent passive stake in Cerus Corp as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2qhSndT) Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Doral Financial Corp said on Wednesday it intends to appeal a court ruling that subjects the Puerto Rican bank to operating restrictions due to insufficient capital.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation notified Doral Bank, a unit of Doral Financial, on Tuesday, that it deemed the bank "critically undercapitalized" as of Sept. 30, 2014. (bit.ly/1MSNFWP)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Elk Creek Partners reports 5.17 percent passive stake in Cerus Corp as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2qhSndT) Further company coverage:
May 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it made three promotions in its commercial real estate business.
* Inpixon announces purchase order from leading health insurer